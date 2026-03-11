After ceramics and diamonds, war now hits Gujarat’s potato belt

AHMEDABAD: The ongoing Iran–Israel war has delivered another economic jolt to Gujarat. After crippling Morbi’s ceramic factories and shaking Surat’s export sectors, the conflict has now struck North Gujarat’s potato belt. Banaskantha’s potato market has collapsed as exports to Gulf countries have slowed sharply, pushing prices to rock bottom and exposing farmers and traders to heavy losses.

Banaskantha produces potatoes in massive quantities every year, and a significant portion of this output is exported to Gulf countries in the form of fresh produce and processed products.

However, the war has disrupted trade routes and container movement, forcing exporters to halt shipments. As exports slow down dramatically, demand has plunged in local markets, dragging potato prices to alarming lows.

The crisis has come at the worst possible time for farmers. This year, potato production in Banaskantha has been exceptionally high, raising hopes of strong export demand and better prices. Instead, those hopes have been shattered. With exports stalled and supply flooding the domestic market, farmers are now forced to sell their produce at distress prices.

The situation is further compounded by a chain of setbacks farmers have already endured this season. Unseasonal rains had earlier damaged crops and affected storage conditions. Just as farmers were hoping to recover losses through export markets, the Iran–Israel war disrupted global trade channels, dealing yet another blow to their fragile finances. As a result, potato prices have crashed to unprecedented levels.