Badri-Kedar Temple Committee bans non-Hindus from 47 temples ahead of Char Dham Yatra

DEHRADUN: In a significant policy shift ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) has formally passed a resolution banning non-Hindus from entering 47 temples under its jurisdiction, including the revered shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath.

The decision was finalised during a budget meeting held at the BKTC camp office in Dehradun on Tuesday, presided over by committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi.

The move, which has sparked widespread national attention, mandates that only followers of Sanatan Dharma will be permitted entry into the temple complexes and sanctum sanctorum of the listed sites.

Explaining the rationale behind the mandate, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said: “Those who believe in Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma, and who hold unwavering faith in Baba Kedarnath and Badri Vishal, are welcome. However, those who do not subscribe to the Sanatan faith are strictly prohibited from entering the temple premises. The management of these temple precincts falls under the committee's purview, and we are exercising our right to uphold their sanctity.”

The move follows a growing trend of demands from various religious bodies across Uttarakhand to restrict non-Hindu access to sacred sites. Earlier this year, the Ganga Sabha in Haridwar had demanded similar restrictions at Har Ki Pauri, even installing signage designating the area as a restricted zone for non-Hindus.

This local push gained momentum as religious organisations began calling for similar protocols across the state's most prominent pilgrimage sites. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier indicated that the government would respect the consensus reached by local temple management committees and religious bodies, noting that the state would align its approach with the views of those responsible for managing these ancient sites.