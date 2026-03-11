BJP leader injured after being shot at in Bengal's Sagar Island

BARUIPUR: A local BJP leader was seriously injured after he was shot at, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

Motorcycle-borne assailants fled the area after shooting two rounds at Trilokesh Dhali's stomach in Sagar Island, a police officer said.

Dhali, who was in a serious condition, received initial treatment at a local hospital and was thereafter shifted to Kolkata, he said.

The incident happened at a place between Gangasagar bus terminus and Sridham bus terminus under the jurisdiction of Gangasagar coastal police station, he added.