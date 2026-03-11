Centre orders Telegram to remove over 3,100 channels for copyright violations

NEW DELHI: The central government on Wednesday directed instant messaging platform Telegram to disable over 3,100 channels within three hours for violating various provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the order after finding that these channels were hosting and distributing contents owned by or licensed to certain content owners, OTT platforms including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video and producers without legal authorisation.

In a notification, Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan said the unlawful content had been "hosted, shared and distributed" on the intermediary platform in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

"The intermediary Telegram is hereby notified to remove and disable access to the concerned Telegram channels, including all of their content, within three hours of the issue of this communication without vitiating the evidence in any manner," the notification said.

The order identified a total of 3,142 Telegram channels for removal.