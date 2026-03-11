Chhattisgarh clears bill to curb forced conversions

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Tuesday evening approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, which aims to prohibit religious conversions carried out through force, allurement, fraudulent means, undue influence, or misrepresentation. This move is seen as a major step toward regulating inter-faith conversions in the state.

In a boost for job seekers and transparency in governance, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, approved the formation of the Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board.

This body will be responsible for conducting recruitment examinations for Grade-III and Grade-IV technical and non-technical posts across government offices. The Chhattisgarh Prevention of Unfair Means in Public Recruitment Bill, 2026 was also approved, introducing stringent measures to eliminate cheating and paper leaks.

Homebuyers got a financial reprieve as the Cabinet moved to abolish the 12% additional cess on property registrations. This charge, introduced in 2023 to fund the now-discontinued Rajiv Gandhi Mitan Club scheme, will be scrapped after approval of Chhattisgarh Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2026.