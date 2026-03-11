Chhattisgarh CM Sai slams West Bengal CM Mamata over 'disrespect' to President Murmu

The Chhattisgarh CM said it is condemnable and unfortunate that such negligence in protocol and disrespect occurred during the President's visit, particularly around the time of International Women's Day. He expressed concern that this marks a troubling moment in India’s democratic history, as it is perhaps the first time a President has felt compelled to publicly share their pain regarding the behavior of a state government.

CM Sai further remarked that such incidents tarnish the reputation of a prestigious state like West Bengal and deeply wound the sentiments of millions of tribals, Dalits, and marginalized communities.

In his letter, CM Sai also referenced the Sandeshkhali incident, stating that the previous atrocities against tribal women in Bengal had already shaken the conscience of the nation. He emphasised that the dignity of the President is inextricably linked to the pride of the entire country. Consequently, he has urged Mamata to offer an apology to the nation and the affected communities, and provide an assurance that the sanctity of constitutional posts will be upheld in the future.