Chhattisgarh CM Sai slams West Bengal CM Mamata over 'disrespect' to President Murmu

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has written a strongly-worded letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, condemning the recent treatment of President Droupadi Murmu.
He asserted that the conduct displayed toward the nation’s first tribal woman President is not merely a personal slight but a grave insult to India’s highest constitutional office, the tribal community, and the dignity of women across the country.
CM Sai noted that India’s democratic traditions are respected globally, and while political differences are natural, failing to maintain basic courtesy toward a supreme constitutional figure is fundamentally against the nation's democratic values.
The Chhattisgarh CM said it is condemnable and unfortunate that such negligence in protocol and disrespect occurred during the President's visit, particularly around the time of International Women's Day. He expressed concern that this marks a troubling moment in India’s democratic history, as it is perhaps the first time a President has felt compelled to publicly share their pain regarding the behavior of a state government.
CM Sai further remarked that such incidents tarnish the reputation of a prestigious state like West Bengal and deeply wound the sentiments of millions of tribals, Dalits, and marginalized communities.
In his letter, CM Sai also referenced the Sandeshkhali incident, stating that the previous atrocities against tribal women in Bengal had already shaken the conscience of the nation. He emphasised that the dignity of the President is inextricably linked to the pride of the entire country. Consequently, he has urged Mamata to offer an apology to the nation and the affected communities, and provide an assurance that the sanctity of constitutional posts will be upheld in the future.