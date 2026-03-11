Cyber fraud surges in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar; 60 cases reported early in 2026

BAGESHWAR: While the Digital India initiative promises a secure digital future, the quiet district of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand is facing a stark reality, it has increasingly become a target for cyber fraud syndicates. Official data shows that in 2025 alone, residents lost a staggering Rs 2,76,99,510 to various cyber scams.
Although local law enforcement managed to intervene by freezing Rs 1,34,14,424 in fraudulent accounts, the recovery process has remained slow. So far, only Rs 41,32,944 has been returned to victims, highlighting the large gap between freezing funds and actually restoring them.
Recent statistics presented during a review meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner paint a worrying picture. A significant portion of the stolen amount — around Rs 1.42 crore — was withdrawn by fraudsters before police could act. Even among the funds that were successfully frozen, legal and procedural hurdles have prevented most of the money from being returned to victims.
Cyber experts note that the refund process after funds are frozen is often complicated. “The legal and procedural complexities often force victims to make repeated rounds of banks and courts for months before they see any money returned,” said an expert familiar with the digital crime landscape.
Despite the low success rate in restoring funds, the district police claim to have resolved 450 out of 469 registered complaints, citing a high disposal rate on paper.
The surge in cybercrime has continued into the new year. Between 1 January and 18 February 2026 — a period of just 49 days — the district has already recorded 60 new cyber fraud cases.
During this period, fraudsters siphoned off Rs 12,55,903.74. Police managed to freeze Rs 2,02,304.15, but only Rs 11,599 has so far been returned to victims. Of the 60 complaints registered, 24 have been resolved while 35 remain under investigation.
Nirmala Patwal, officer in charge of the local Cyber Cell, stressed the importance of immediate reporting. “The first one to two hours after a fraud occurs are known as the ‘Golden Hour’. Calling the national helpline 1930 during this period significantly increases the chances of freezing the stolen money,” she said.
She also warned residents against common online traps. “Never click on unknown links sent via WhatsApp or SMS, as they may allow fraudsters to gain remote access to your device,” she added.
The Bageshwar police have vowed to intensify their crackdown on such criminal networks. Superintendent of Police Jitendra Mehra said cyber fraud cases are being treated with the highest priority.
“We are closely monitoring cyber fraud cases in the district. In 2025, FIRs were registered against three individuals, and we are working to ensure that money is returned to victims as quickly as possible,” SP Mehra said.