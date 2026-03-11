Cyber fraud surges in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar; 60 cases reported early in 2026

BAGESHWAR: While the Digital India initiative promises a secure digital future, the quiet district of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand is facing a stark reality, it has increasingly become a target for cyber fraud syndicates. Official data shows that in 2025 alone, residents lost a staggering Rs 2,76,99,510 to various cyber scams.

Although local law enforcement managed to intervene by freezing Rs 1,34,14,424 in fraudulent accounts, the recovery process has remained slow. So far, only Rs 41,32,944 has been returned to victims, highlighting the large gap between freezing funds and actually restoring them.

Recent statistics presented during a review meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner paint a worrying picture. A significant portion of the stolen amount — around Rs 1.42 crore — was withdrawn by fraudsters before police could act. Even among the funds that were successfully frozen, legal and procedural hurdles have prevented most of the money from being returned to victims.

Cyber experts note that the refund process after funds are frozen is often complicated. “The legal and procedural complexities often force victims to make repeated rounds of banks and courts for months before they see any money returned,” said an expert familiar with the digital crime landscape.

Despite the low success rate in restoring funds, the district police claim to have resolved 450 out of 469 registered complaints, citing a high disposal rate on paper.

The surge in cybercrime has continued into the new year. Between 1 January and 18 February 2026 — a period of just 49 days — the district has already recorded 60 new cyber fraud cases.

During this period, fraudsters siphoned off Rs 12,55,903.74. Police managed to freeze Rs 2,02,304.15, but only Rs 11,599 has so far been returned to victims. Of the 60 complaints registered, 24 have been resolved while 35 remain under investigation.