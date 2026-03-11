Early spring advances opening of Tulip garden

SRINAGAR: The unusually warm winter and rise in temperatures in February and March have advanced the arrival of spring in Srinagar, leading to the early opening of the famed Tulip Garden in Srinagar.

The Tulip garden, which used to be accessible in the last week of March, would be thrown open to visitors on March 16 this year.

Assistant Floriculture Officer of Tulip Garden Imran Ahmad told this newspaper that an unusually warm winter and rise in the Tulip Garden, which is spread over 450 kanals of land and is situated along the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake and at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, will have 1.8 million tulip bulbs of more than 70 varieties, including some new varieties.

The garden features early, mid, and late varieties of tulips to ensure that the flowers remain in bloom for nearly a month. “This staggered blooming pattern allows visitors to experience a vibrant display of colours and varieties throughout the month-long tulip show,” he added.

Preparing the garden for the annual one-month tulip show is a year-long effort involving more than 100 gardeners and casual labourers, who work tirelessly to maintain the landscape and ensure that the flowers bloom in perfect harmony.

“We work round the year to make the tulip garden more attractive so that more and more tourists and locals visit the garden,” Imran said.