FBI raises reward to USD 1 million for information on Indian national wanted for wife’s murder

CHANDIGARH: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of 35-year-old Indian national Bhadresh Kumar Chetanbhai Patel, wanted for allegedly killing his wife in the United States, from USD 250,000 to USD 1 million. Patel is on the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list and has been charged with murder by the federal agency since 2015, remaining at large since then.

The FBI stated that it is offering a reward of up to USD 1,000,000 for information leading to Patel’s arrest. He was last known to be in the Newark, New Jersey, area. He is accused of killing his wife by striking her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on 12 April 2015.

A local arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of Maryland, Anne Arundel County, on 13 April 2015, charging Patel with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Subsequently, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, District of Maryland, Baltimore, on 20 April 2015, after Patel was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.