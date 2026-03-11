Goa has LPG stock for only 15 days, says CM Pramod Sawant amid Gulf tensions

MUMBAI: Amid rising tensions in the Gulf region, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, on Wednesday said the state currently has stock of LPG cylinders for only the next 15 days. However, he said the Government of India has assured that the steady supply of LPG cylinders will continue once the existing stock gets exhausted.
Goa CM Pramad Sawant said that the Government of India has constituted a committee to review the stock of LPG cylinders across the country in order to ensure a minimum reserve of 15 days.
CM Sawant stated that the move is part of the Centre’s efforts to closely monitor the availability of cooking gas and maintain adequate reserves amid evolving global circumstances. He said that the central committee has been calling each state and inquiring about their existing stock of LPG cylinders.
“The Centre has sought a detailed report from Goa regarding the current stock position of LPG cylinders in the state. The report will help the Union Government assess the availability of LPG and take necessary steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply for consumers. As per central demand, our authorities are compiling the required data on LPG stocks and supply to submit to the Centre as part of the nationwide review exercise,” he added.
Residents of Goa have alleged that LPG cylinders were not supplied to them despite completing the booking process and receiving the one-time password (OTP) confirmation. Several households said they had booked cylinders and received OTPs indicating delivery, but the cylinders were reportedly not provided to them.
There is also growing concern among hotels and restaurants over the shortage in the supply and distribution of LPG cylinders. “If the state and central government do not find a solution immediately, then this shortage of LPG cylinders will badly hit Goa’s tourism industry. After the pandemic, we are already in bad shape and do not have the capacity to absorb further hits. Cooking gas is a key element for the tourism sector. If the supply of LPG gets disturbed, then we may face economic hardship,” said one of the hotel owners from Goa.
In Maharashtra, several small eateries have closed down operations due to the short supply of LPG cylinders. Bar and restaurant owners have also started shutting their shops for an indefinite period, while some hotel owners have changed their food menus by removing dishes that consume more gas and selling only selected items.