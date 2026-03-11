Goa has LPG stock for only 15 days, says CM Pramod Sawant amid Gulf tensions

MUMBAI: Amid rising tensions in the Gulf region, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, on Wednesday said the state currently has stock of LPG cylinders for only the next 15 days. However, he said the Government of India has assured that the steady supply of LPG cylinders will continue once the existing stock gets exhausted.

Goa CM Pramad Sawant said that the Government of India has constituted a committee to review the stock of LPG cylinders across the country in order to ensure a minimum reserve of 15 days.

CM Sawant stated that the move is part of the Centre’s efforts to closely monitor the availability of cooking gas and maintain adequate reserves amid evolving global circumstances. He said that the central committee has been calling each state and inquiring about their existing stock of LPG cylinders.

“The Centre has sought a detailed report from Goa regarding the current stock position of LPG cylinders in the state. The report will help the Union Government assess the availability of LPG and take necessary steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply for consumers. As per central demand, our authorities are compiling the required data on LPG stocks and supply to submit to the Centre as part of the nationwide review exercise,” he added.