Guwahati Diary | Indigenous heritage at Kaziranga fair

The Kajir Ronghangpi Heritage Fair brought together indigenous heritage, biodiversity conservation, sustainable livelihoods and responsible tourism under an integrated platform. The four-day fair, held from March 7 to 10 at Tribal Treats, Bogorijuri, Kaziranga, was a collective effort to celebrate indigenous heritage while strengthening sustainable livelihoods and responsible tourism in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape. The organisers said by bringing together communities, institutions and markets, they aimed to create a platform where conservation, culture and commerce move forward together.

‘Village Rockstars 2’ hits the screens

“Village Rockstars 2” has released in theatres in Assam. The Assamese language coming-of-age film, written, edited, produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, is a sequel to Village Rockstars (2017) that was India’s official entry to the Oscars. The sequel continues the life of Dhunu, now in her late teens, showing her transition from childhood dreams to adult responsibilities, as well as everyday struggles and emotional growth. The film has already earned accolades. Premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, it won the Kim Jiseok Award. Village Rockstars had also won awards.