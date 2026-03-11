Hemant Soren announces alliance between Jharkhand's JMM, Assam's JBP during rally at Mijikajan tea estate

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced the alliance between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Jai Bharat Party (JBP) while addressing a political awareness rally held at the Mijikajan Tea Estate in Assam.
The alliance is considered a significant step in the wake of the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Hemant Soren placed special emphasis on the unity of the tribal community. He said, tribal communities living in Assam are a vital part of the country's tea industry and their hard work has given the tea industry recognition. Therefore, it is crucial for these communities to get their rights and respect.
"To protect its existence, identity and rights, the tribal community must be organised and aware. Unless the society unites, the fight for their rights may weaken," said Soren.
Referring to the upcoming elections, the Chief Minister said that strategies are being developed and work is underway to strengthen the organisation. He said that if the poor, laborers, and marginalized sections of society unite, no force can suppress their voice.
During the rally, Soren also emphasised the importance of voting in democracy. He appealed to the people to exercise their franchise responsibly and actively participate in the democratic process.
Concluding his address, the Chief Minister called on the tribal communities to come together on a common platform. He said that collective efforts are essential for justice, respect, and a better future.
According to political analysts, the announcement of an alliance between the JMM and the JBP is seen as a new signal in Assam's political dynamics.
Notably, after being sidelined in seat-sharing negotiations during the Bihar Assembly elections, the JMM has begun looking beyond Jharkhand to strengthen its presence in tribal-dominated regions of other states.
Earlier, during its 13th General Convention held in Ranchi in April last year, it was announced that the JMM will now increase its political activism in select seats in Assam, Odisha and West Bengal as well.
As part of this move, Chief Minister Hemant Soren travelled to Assam on Tuesday, where Assembly elections are expected to be held around April.
Party insiders informed that the visit is aimed at assessing the political environment and exploring possibilities for contesting the upcoming polls.
It was also said the party leaders were planning to contest elections in Assam by organising migrants of the state. To mobilise migrants, the JMM is working rapidly to establish its presence in various parts of the country aiming to become a national party.