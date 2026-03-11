Hemant Soren announces alliance between Jharkhand's JMM, Assam's JBP during rally at Mijikajan tea estate

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced the alliance between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Jai Bharat Party (JBP) while addressing a political awareness rally held at the Mijikajan Tea Estate in Assam.

The alliance is considered a significant step in the wake of the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Hemant Soren placed special emphasis on the unity of the tribal community. He said, tribal communities living in Assam are a vital part of the country's tea industry and their hard work has given the tea industry recognition. Therefore, it is crucial for these communities to get their rights and respect.

"To protect its existence, identity and rights, the tribal community must be organised and aware. Unless the society unites, the fight for their rights may weaken," said Soren.

Referring to the upcoming elections, the Chief Minister said that strategies are being developed and work is underway to strengthen the organisation. He said that if the poor, laborers, and marginalized sections of society unite, no force can suppress their voice.

During the rally, Soren also emphasised the importance of voting in democracy. He appealed to the people to exercise their franchise responsibly and actively participate in the democratic process.