Imam, kin slapped with Rs 6.94 crore fine over land encroachment in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

LUCKNOW: The Imam of Jama Masjid was imposed with a penalty of Rs 6.94 crore by a tehsildar court in Sambhal for constructing a house, mosque and a dargah on gram sabha land. The court also directed the Imam and his brother to vacate the plot.

While issuing the directives for vacating the land, the court observed that the family had been occupying it in an unauthorised manner since 1972.

The order was passed based on a report submitted by the area lekhpal (revenue official), which stated that the land measuring 0.1340 hectares in Saif Khan Sarai village was recorded in the revenue records as property of the Gram Sabha.

Sources said the report also claimed that Aftab Hussain, Imam of Jama Masjid, encroached on the land and built permanent structures, including a house, a mosque and a dargah, on it around 20 years ago.

“After hearing both parties, the court passed an order directing the respondents to vacate the land, which is recorded in the revenue records as gram sabha property,” said Sambhal Tehsildar Dhirendra Singh.

According to Singh, the penalty imposed on the Imam and his brother was calculated as per the applicable circle rate of the area, taking into account the period from 1972, when the land allegedly came under their possession.

The tehsildar said proceedings for eviction from the land and recovery of the imposed penalty would soon be initiated.

The proceedings in the case had begun in June last year. A notice was issued to Aftab Hussain on June 24. During the hearings, a reply was filed stating that Aftab Hussain and Mehtab Hussain were jointly acting as mutawallis (caretakers) of the religious site and were in possession of the property, Singh added.

However, during their submissions before the court, the Imam and his brother stated that the mosque and shrine were registered as Waqf properties with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and had long been recognised as such. They also said that an annual Urs was held at the site every year.

They further submitted that their father, Khursheed Hussain, had earlier served as the mutawalli of the site, Singh said.