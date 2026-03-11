Over 13 lakh women affected by violence provided help through One Stop Centre in five years: Minister

NEW DELHI: Over 13.37 lakh women affected by violence have been provided assistance varying from medical aid, legal aid, temporary shelter, police assistance and psycho-social counselling through One Stop Centre (OSC) during the last five years.

In a written reply, Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, said till date, there are 914 OSCs operational in the country in the last five years.

Sharing the data in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said 2,18,283 women were provided help in 2025.

While in 2021, the number of women who were assisted by these OSCs was 1,47,312, in 2022, the figure was 1,65,736, and in 2023, 1,83,278 were provided help. In 2024, as many as 2,28,910 women were provided help by these centres.

OSC, a component of the Sambal vertical under the umbrella Mission Shakti, provides integrated and immediate support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence and those in distress, both in private and public spaces.

It provides services like medical aid, legal aid and advice, temporary shelter, police assistance and psycho-social counselling to needy women.

The minister said since the inception on April 1, 2015, up to December 31, 2025, over 13.37 lakh women have been assisted in the country.

As per data, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of OSCs at 96.

It is followed by Maharashtra (67), Tamil Nadu (59), Madhya Pradesh (57), Rajasthan (52), Karnataka and Chhattisgarh (42 each), Bihar (39), Andhra Pradesh and Assam (36 each), Gujarat (35) and Odisha (34).