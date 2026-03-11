Over 13 lakh women affected by violence provided help through One Stop Centre in five years: Minister

NEW DELHI: Over 13.37 lakh women affected by violence have been provided assistance varying from medical aid, legal aid, temporary shelter, police assistance and psycho-social counselling through One Stop Centre (OSC) during the last five years.
In a written reply, Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, said till date, there are 914 OSCs operational in the country in the last five years.
Sharing the data in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said 2,18,283 women were provided help in 2025.
While in 2021, the number of women who were assisted by these OSCs was 1,47,312, in 2022, the figure was 1,65,736, and in 2023, 1,83,278 were provided help. In 2024, as many as 2,28,910 women were provided help by these centres.
OSC, a component of the Sambal vertical under the umbrella Mission Shakti, provides integrated and immediate support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence and those in distress, both in private and public spaces.
It provides services like medical aid, legal aid and advice, temporary shelter, police assistance and psycho-social counselling to needy women.
The minister said since the inception on April 1, 2015, up to December 31, 2025, over 13.37 lakh women have been assisted in the country.
As per data, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of OSCs at 96.
It is followed by Maharashtra (67), Tamil Nadu (59), Madhya Pradesh (57), Rajasthan (52), Karnataka and Chhattisgarh (42 each), Bihar (39), Andhra Pradesh and Assam (36 each), Gujarat (35) and Odisha (34).
To the question from Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on the performances of these centres, the minister said as per the Mission Shakti guidelines, the central government provides 100% financial assistance to States/UTs for appointment/hiring 13 manpower resources, including one Psycho-social Counsellor, one Para Legal Personnel/ Lawyer and one ParaMedical Personnel at each OSC.
The overall implementation of the OSC scheme lies with the state governments and UTs.
A third-party evaluation of the schemes of the ministry, including the One Stop Centre (OSC) Scheme, was conducted during the Financial Year 2019 to 2024 through NITI Aayog.
She said the study found the relevance, effectiveness and sustainability of the scheme as satisfactory.
Further, once a year, the Programme Approval Board (PAB) monitors with states and UTs, the progress of activities under the scheme and reviews the status of achievement of objectives and effective delivery of services to women and children.
Apart from this, officials of the ministry continuously review the scheme through meetings, video conferencing and by making field visits to States and UTs from time to time, she added.