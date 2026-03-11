Over 93,000 vacancies exist in Central Armed Police Forces: MHA in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that there existed a total vacancy of 93,139 personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which is nearly 8.5 percent of their overall sanctioned strength.

In a written reply to a question asked by MP Ashok Mittal, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the vacancies in CAPFs are reported as on January 1, 2026.

According to data presented by the MoS (Home) in the Upper House, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is facing the highest rate of 17.7 per cent vacancy with 28,342 posts remaining vacant.

Even as the rate of 9 per cent vacancy is lower than its other counterparts among the CAPFs, the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF), the largest among the paramilitary, which has its primary responsibility of ensuring internal security and assisting state police forces in maintaining law & order, has the second highest number of vacancies, which stands at 27,400 posts.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is responsible for guarding India’s sensitive borders with China, has the second highest rate of vacancies at 13.2 percent (12,333 posts). The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards India’s frontiers in eastern (Bangladesh) and Western (Pakistan) flanks, has 14,531 vacant posts with a rate of vacancy at 5.6 percent.