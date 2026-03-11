PM Modi says Centre closely monitoring West Asia conflict, assures assistance to Indians stranded in Gulf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that the central government would extend all possible assistance to the Indians stranded in Gulf countries amid the ongoing conflict between Israel, US and Iran.

Addressing an NDA rally in Kochi, Modi said that the government is closely monitoring the situation, adding that the "India of today" would not abandon its citizens during a crisis.

"India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhe. We are working to ensure that every possible help is provided to Indians in West Asia," the PM said.

The prime minister also targeted the Congress party, accusing it of being "irresponsible" and playing politics over the West Asia crisis.

Modi further attacked Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress "Yuvaraj" (prince) doesn't know about the development happening in the country

"The people of Kerala have seen that the Congress prince is unaware of the remarkable achievements of India's youth in drone manufacturing. The Congress leader is unaware that numerous companies in India are manufacturing drones," the PM said.

"He also doesn't know that the youth of Kerala have startups to develop drones. Someone who is confined to his narrow thinking will never be able to see the country's progress," he added.