PM Modi says Centre closely monitoring West Asia conflict, assures assistance to Indians stranded in Gulf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that the central government would extend all possible assistance to the Indians stranded in Gulf countries amid the ongoing conflict between Israel, US and Iran.
Addressing an NDA rally in Kochi, Modi said that the government is closely monitoring the situation, adding that the "India of today" would not abandon its citizens during a crisis.
"India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhe. We are working to ensure that every possible help is provided to Indians in West Asia," the PM said.
The prime minister also targeted the Congress party, accusing it of being "irresponsible" and playing politics over the West Asia crisis.
Modi further attacked Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress "Yuvaraj" (prince) doesn't know about the development happening in the country
"The people of Kerala have seen that the Congress prince is unaware of the remarkable achievements of India's youth in drone manufacturing. The Congress leader is unaware that numerous companies in India are manufacturing drones," the PM said.
"He also doesn't know that the youth of Kerala have startups to develop drones. Someone who is confined to his narrow thinking will never be able to see the country's progress," he added.
The prime minister also criticised Kerala's pattern of alternating between LDF and UDF governments and alleged that it had slowed down the development in the state.
"Despite Kerala's immense potential, it hasn't developed at the pace it should have. The pattern of one LDF government, another UDF government, has caused significant damage to Kerala. These two groups believe their turn will come in five to ten years. Therefore, they don't work hard for Kerala's development. This pattern is the reason for Kerala's corruption," he said.
He urged the people of Kerala to give the BJP-led NDA a chance to serve them for the next five years as it comes with "Modi's guarantees".
The PM said that people were ready to move away from the LDF-UDF politics and asserted that the BJP's wins in Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recently will expand to entire Kerala.
