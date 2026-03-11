Rahul has never bowed before govt: Priyanka
NEW DELHI: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at Union minister Kiren Rijiju during the Lok Sabha debate on the Opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, accusing the ruling party of selectively invoking Jawaharlal Nehru while routinely criticising India’s first prime minister.
The exchange unfolded during a heated debate where Rijiju cited Nehru’s remarks from a 1954 discussion on a resolution to remove then Speaker G V Mavalankar, to criticise the Opposition’s move against Birla. Rijiju read out: “I would beg of honourable members sitting opposite, those who have signed it and those who in duty bound have supported it, to read that thing which they have signed. It is a vicious thing they have signed. I doubt whether the persons have read it before they signed it.”
Rijiju used the quote to argue that attempts to remove a Speaker undermine parliamentary traditions and suggested that members should reflect on the seriousness of such a motion. The minister also took a swipe at the Congress benches, pointing toward Priyanka Gandhi during the debate.
“Priyanka Gandhi is sitting there and laughing. If they had made her the Leader of Opposition, the performance would have been better. At least she sits in the House, listens and also smiles,” Rijiju said.
Responding to the remark, Priyanka Gandhi clarified why she had reacted like that. “He mentioned that I was laughing. I was laughing because those who criticise Nehru ji day and night suddenly used a quote from him for their own argument,” she said. “They have suddenly started respecting Nehru ji and saying that he strengthened democracy and gave such a speech,” she added
Priyanka Gandhi went on to defend Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and said he was among the few leaders willing to confront the government directly in Parliament. “There is just one person who has not bowed before the government and that is the Leader of Opposition,” she said.