Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy elected to Rajya Sabha, becomes first queer MP

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy was on Monday elected to the Rajya Sabha on a ticket by the All India Trinamool Congress.

Guruswamy, a renowned lawyer has become the country's first member from the LGBTQ community to be elected as a Member of Parliament.

Besides Guruswamy, TMC candidates Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, and Koel Mallick and BJP candidate Rahul Sinha were also elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 9.

Her election to the Rajya Sabha also comes shortly after she represented the Trinamool Congress in a legal dispute concerning searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Guruswamy had appeared before the court in proceedings challenging the ED’s searches at the premises of political consulting firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is associated with election strategy and political campaigns.