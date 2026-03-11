Shot fired at ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah from 'point-blank range', suspect held

A man opened fire from a close range at former J&K chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Jammu while he was attending a wedding on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Abdullah was accompanied by J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary when a gunman opened fire. Both Abdullah and the deputy CM escaped unhurt.

The incident took place in the posh Greater Kailash locality of Jammu as Abdullah and the deputy chief minister were leaving a marriage function.

The suspect, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, had been waiting outside the venue and approached Abdullah from behind with a pistol.

Jamwal was overpowered by two security personnel -- an inspector and a sub-inspector -- but managed to fire one shot before being disarmed.

He was taken into custody for questioning, officials said.

"The security deployed with the protectee immediately swung into action, thwarted the attempt and took the accused into custody, who was later identified as Kamal Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu," police said in a statement.

Jamwal, who is in his 70s, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The pistol used in the incident was seized.