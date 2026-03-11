Supreme Court reconstitutes Gender Sensitization & Internal Complaints Committee

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday has reconstituted the Supreme Court Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC).

Justice B V Nagarathna will serve as the Chairperson of the committee, with Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh as a Member and Registrar Sujata Singh as Secretary.



The other members include Senior Advocates; Menaka Guruswamy, Liz Mathew, Sneh Sharma, Advocates Nina Gupta, Soumyajit Pani, Sakshi Banga, Prabha Swami, Sushma Rawat and Maheravish Rein.



In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitization & Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, the CJI Kant has been pleased to re-constitute the GSICC.