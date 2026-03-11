Tensions flare in Manipur as 18 Naga civilians held ‘captive’ by Kuki groups, CM appeals for release

GUWAHATI: Tensions flared in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Wednesday after 18 Nagas, including elderly persons, women and children, were held captive by alleged Kuki groups.

The persons were intercepted at Shangkai village falling under the Litan police station on the Imphal-Ukhrul road when they were travelling in three vehicles.

The incident followed an anti-poppy drive carried out by some Naga individuals who reportedly took one person from the Kuki community into their custody earlier in the day. It could not be known if the person was released or he was still in their custody.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand expressed concern over the incident and appealed to those responsible to ensure the safe and unconditional release of the persons at the earliest. He assured the families and the public that the government was treating the matter seriously and would take all necessary steps to book the culprits involved.

He directed senior police and administrative officials to coordinate immediate efforts to keep vigil on the situation and secure the release of the civilians. He appealed to civil society organisations and stakeholders to help calm down the situation. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible for any unlawful act.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), Ukhrul’s apex Naga organisation, had brought the incident to the Chief Minister’s notice.

“This incident is not only a grave violation of the basic human rights and freedom of movement of citizens, but also reflects a serious breakdown of law and order along a vital public road connecting Ukhrul and Imphal. The continued captivity of innocent travelers has created fear, anger, and deep resentment among the public, while their families remain in distress and uncertainty regarding their safety,” TNL wrote in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

It urged the government to intervene immediately to secure the safe and unconditional release of the civilians without any delay. It stated that the state government could not remain a silent spectator when innocent citizens were unlawfully detained on a public highway.

“Failure to address such incidents decisively will only deepen the prevailing insecurity and undermine public confidence in the ability of the government to maintain law and order,” the TNL further stated.

The Litan areas had witnessed incidents of arson attacks for several days last month after a man from the Tangkhul Naga community was assaulted by a group of Kuki individuals.