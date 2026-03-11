Uproar in Uttarakhand assembly over minister’s ‘wedding destination’ remark on 'temple of democracy'

GAIRSAIN: The ongoing budget session of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Bhawan witnessed heated exchanges on Wednesday as opposition members clashed with the government over controversial remarks about the future of the state assembly building and the rollout of smart electricity meters.

Tensions escalated after Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj reportedly suggested that the Gairsain Vidhan Sabha building could be used for corporate events and weddings. The remark triggered strong protests from the opposition, with Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya calling the suggestion unacceptable.

“Gairsain is not merely a building; it is a symbol of the dreams, struggles, and the sacrifices made during the statehood movement,” Arya declared. “To propose turning a site established as a ‘Temple of Democracy’ into a wedding or corporate destination is an insult to the dignity of Uttarakhand. The government must clarify if it truly intends to commercialize such a sacred institution," Yashpal Arya said.

As the proceedings continued, Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya faced questions regarding her departments, which include Women Empowerment and Child Development, Food and Civil Supplies, and Sports.

During the discussion, Brijbhushan Gairola raised concerns about the ‘Matru Vandana Yojana’, questioning the gap between registration targets and the number of beneficiaries. Responding to the query, Arya said the difference was due to operational challenges related to criteria set under the National Health Survey.