21 Tangkhul Nagas freed after abduction in Manipur; two Kuki men’s death case to be handed over to NIA

GUWAHATI: Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga individuals, who were allegedly held captive by Kuki groups in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, were released late on Wednesday night, even as the state government decided to hand over the case relating to the death of two Kuki men to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The abductees, including women, were intercepted at Shangkai village under Litan police station on the Imphal–Ukhrul road on Wednesday while they were travelling from Ukhrul to Imphal in several vehicles.

Official sources said the persons were handed over to the Army by their captors. The Army subsequently ensured their safe travel.

Earlier on Wednesday, two persons from the Kuki community were reported missing after they had allegedly gone to repair a water pipeline. Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning.

In another incident, unidentified persons allegedly opened fire targeting Kuki cultivators and took at least two of them into their custody. Later, one of them managed to escape while the other was released.