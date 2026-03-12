24 Ahmedabad hospitals penalised for charging PM-JAY cardholders, Gujarat government tells Assembly

AHMEDABAD: The Ayushman Bharat health scheme has come under fresh scrutiny in Gujarat after the state government informed the Assembly that 24 empanelled hospitals in Ahmedabad were penalised for charging patients who held valid PM-JAY cards, despite the scheme guaranteeing free treatment.

The disclosure came during the ongoing Assembly session on Thursday when the government responded to a question raised by a Congress legislator regarding violations of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the flagship health insurance scheme popularly known as Ayushman Bharat.

In its written reply, the Gujarat government acknowledged that as of January 31, 2026, multiple incidents had been recorded in Ahmedabad city and district where patients were allegedly charged for treatment even though they were eligible for free care under the scheme.

The admission has placed the spotlight on the functioning of empanelled hospitals under the programme, which was designed to provide cashless treatment to economically weaker families.

According to the government’s own data tabled in the Assembly, 24 hospitals recognised under the scheme in Ahmedabad were found to have violated PM-JAY guidelines over the past two years.

Following complaints and subsequent verification, authorities issued formal notices to all 24 hospitals and imposed financial penalties for breaching the scheme’s rules.

The government further revealed that a cumulative fine of Rs 36,84,369 has been imposed on these hospitals in Ahmedabad during the past two years.

While the penalties indicate regulatory action, the disclosure has simultaneously raised deeper concerns about how hospitals participating in a taxpayer funded welfare scheme allegedly continue to charge patients despite clear guidelines mandating cashless treatment.