Boy who boarded wrong train at 6 reunited with Jharkhand family after 12 years

RANCHI: In an unusual incident, a boy who went missing at the age of six was reunited with his family after 12 years with the help of police on Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Raja Gope and now 19 years old, had accidentally boarded the wrong train as a child and ended up in Kerala.

Raja Gope, who now plays for a football club in Kerala, speaks Malayalam and Hindi fluently but has forgotten his native language, Ho, after spending years in the southern state.

According to police, Gope was only six when he got separated from his father while travelling to a brick kiln in neighbouring West Bengal. He boarded a train heading towards Kerala instead of West Bengal and eventually reached Ernakulam.

He was later rescued by some child rights activists and placed in a children’s home.

At the time, Gope could only recall the first names of his parents and that he belonged to Chaibasa in Jharkhand, but he could not remember the name of his village.

“About a month back a message was passed by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Trichur in Kerala that there is a child who has been staying there for the last 12 years and says that he belongs to Chaibasa in Jharkhand. According to the message, he remembers the name of his father, mother and sisters,” said the officer in charge of Sonua Police Station, Shashi Bala Bhengra.

The boy also shared the location of his village, saying that his home was located near a hillock beside a school, she added.

Since the name of the village could not initially be identified, and considering the seriousness of the matter, the Chaibasa Superintendent of Police directed all police stations in the district to verify the location and the names of the parents shared by the boy.