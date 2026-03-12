Calcutta HC acquits death row convict; rebukes trial court judge for 'elementary mistakes'

KOLKATA: Taking a stern view of a sessions court judge not following proper procedure in convicting and awarding death sentence to an accused, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday acquitted him of the charge of murder.

A division bench said that the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, 1st Court, Arambagh in Hooghly district "had committed some basic and elementary mistakes", and acquitted 18 others, sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of 2011.

The bench directed that a copy of its judgment, along with a copy of the trial court's ruling, be placed before the Chief Justice of the High Court for deciding whether or not "corrective measures are required to be taken for guidance" of the said judge.

Holding that conviction of the death row convict Baladeb Paul is not sustainable, the bench comprising justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray observed that the prosecution relied upon evidence of interested witnesses only, and there is no corroborative evidence to support the deposition of such witnesses.

The bench directed that Paul be released from incarceration forthwith if not wanted in any other case.

The division bench also acquitted 18 other men who had also been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder by the sessions court.

The division bench observed that it is the duty of the court trying an accused for a criminal offence to ensure that a conviction is ordered only when the court is satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt about the guilt of the accused on the basis of documentary and oral evidence admissible in law.