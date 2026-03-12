CBI raids 15 locations across four states in Rs 900 crore online investment fraud probe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 15 locations across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in connection with a large-scale organised online investment and part-time job fraud case involving offshore withdrawals and overseas fintech platforms, predominantly the Dubai-based “Pyypl”, the agency said on Thursday.

The case was registered by the CBI based on inputs received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

It was alleged that thousands of unsuspecting Indian citizens were cheated of crores of rupees through deceptive online schemes operated by an organised transnational fraud syndicate.

“The network exploited social media platforms, mobile applications and encrypted messaging services to lure victims with promises of high returns from online investments and part-time job opportunities. Victims were initially induced to deposit small amounts and were shown fictitious profits to gain their trust, after which they were persuaded to invest larger sums,” the agency said.

The defrauded funds were quickly transferred through multiple mule bank accounts to conceal the money trail.

Thereafter, the proceeds were siphoned off through offshore ATM withdrawals using debit cards enabled for international transactions and through wallet top-ups on overseas fintech platforms, predominantly “Pyypl”, using Visa and MasterCard payment networks.