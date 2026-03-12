Drug regulator warns of strict action against surrogate advertisements promoting obesity treatment

NEW DELHI: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued strict warning against any surrogate advertisements, including awareness campaigns, for prescription-only drugs.

The regulator in an advisory said, “Any promotional activity, including so-called 'awareness campaigns' that function as a surrogate advertisement for prescription-only drugs shall be viewed seriously and may be treated as irrational or misleading marketing practice.”

The advisory issued by DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said all manufacturers, importers, and marketing authorisation holders should ensure strict compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules.

“This prohibition shall extend to any form of direct or indirect promotional activity in print, electronic, digital, social media, or any other public platform that is intended, directly or indirectly, to promote the product to the general public. Further, any promotional activity carried out under the pretext of disease awareness, influencer engagement, corporate campaigns or similar activities that create brand recall/product visibility of the prescription product, shall also be treated as violations,” the March 10 advisory said.