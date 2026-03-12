ECI likely to announce West Bengal Assembly poll dates on March 16

KOLKATA: At a time when there is a buzz over imposition of President's rule in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for the Assembly polls in the state on March 16, a couple of days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the concluding rally of the BJP’s ‘Paribartan Yatra’ at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 14.

According to ECI sources, the Assembly polls in Bengal are likely to be held in two phases. The first phase may take place either at the end of the second week or in the third week of April. Apart from Bengal, the Commission may also announce the dates for Assembly elections in four other states—Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry—on the same day.

Besides the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, most political parties, including the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, have urged the ECI’s full bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, during its two-day visit to the state, to conduct the elections in one phase or at most two phases.

“Conducting Assembly elections in West Bengal in two phases would help check poll-related violence, as miscreants would not get the time to move from one place to another to create disturbances. This factor will also be considered before taking the final call,” an official of the national poll panel said.

Conducting elections in Bengal appears particularly significant this time, especially when the voting rights of more than 60 lakh voters categorized under ‘under adjudication’ status remain in limbo. They are awaiting clearance from judicial officers to retain their voting rights.

So far, only 10 lakh cases out of these 60 lakh voters have been disposed of by judicial officers in the state. Among the 10 lakh disposed cases, the voting rights of around 3.5 to 4 lakh voters have been rejected, it is learnt.