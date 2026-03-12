Flight returns to Kerala post take-off over tech glitch

NEW DELHI/T’PURAM: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram returned shortly after take-off due to technical issues mid-air. It landed safely and all the passengers are safe.

Flight AI 380, an Airbus 321 model, took off from terminal 1 of the airport at 4.42 am, well before its scheduled time of 5.05 am. It landed back at 5.28 am.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson told TNIE, “The crew operating flight AI830 from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on 11 March decided to make a precautionary return to Thiruvananthapuram shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. This is as per standard operating procedure.”

He added that while the aircraft has been undergoing necessary checks, alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination.

“Our ground team in Thiruvananthapuram provided immediate assistance to the affected passengers,” he said.

