From State Assembly to marriage halls: Maharashtra hit by LPG crisis

MUMBAI: Ministers and MLAs are facing the impact of a shortage of LPG cylinders, which has affected their functioning and attendance during the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra State Assembly.

The canteen that provides food to MLAs and their staffers during the session has been unable to serve meals due to the shortage of LPG cylinders, and ministers are also feeling the effects.

BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that his official residence, Royal Stone, faced a shortage of LPG cylinders, but they managed to procure them from a known contact. "After that, our cook was able to prepare tea and food. It was not a big issue; we managed somehow," the minister said.

An MLA from rural Maharashtra, who requested anonymity, said they have had to rely on outside food. "We are in a very difficult situation where we have money to buy food, but the canteen is unable to serve it due to the gas shortage. We do not know how to survive in Mumbai. Therefore, we requested that the ongoing state assembly session be wrapped up early so that we can return to our homes and live comfortably," the MLA said.

Congress legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar confirmed that many MLAs and ministers are struggling to get food for themselves and their staff. He said the situation is very grave, and people in power are not taking it seriously. "Around 30 percent of hotels in Mumbai and Pune have already shut down. This shortage is not limited to kitchens; it will also adversely impact our economy," Wadettiwar said.