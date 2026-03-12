FSSAI orders states to register all independent milk producers

NEW DELHI: In the wake of 13 deaths in Andhra Pradesh allegedly linked to adulterated milk, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and Union Territories to carry out special registration drives to ensure that milk producers who are not members of dairy cooperative societies obtain the requisite registration or licence.
In an advisory, Dr Satyen Kumar Panda, Executive Director (CS), FSSAI, said it had come to the authority’s notice that certain milk producers who are not members of dairy cooperative societies, as well as milk vendors, are operating without registering or obtaining a licence to carry out food business activities.
“All milk producers (other than those who are registered members of a dairy cooperative society under the Cooperative Societies Act and supply or sell the entire milk to the Society) and milk vendors are hereby advised to mandatorily register themselves with FSSAI, before commencing or continuing their operations,” the letter issued on March 11 said.
“In view of recent incidents involving suspected adulteration of milk in all States/UTs, strict compliance with registration/licensing requirements shall be ensured,” the letter added.
The advisory was issued after 13 people died after allegedly consuming adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh. As many as seven people, including three infants, remain in critical condition in hospital.
The incident came to light on February 22 after several elderly citizens developed symptoms including anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis.
In the advisory, the FSSAI further directed enforcement authorities of the Centre and all states and UTs to instruct the concerned Designated Officers, Central Licensing Authorities and Food Safety Officers to verify that all such milk producers and milk vendors possess a valid registration certificate or licence, as applicable.
“Additionally, it is also advised to inspect milk chillers (used by the milk producer/milk vendors) periodically to ensure proper storage temperature and necessary requirements of the chiller are maintained at all times, so as to prevent spoilage and safeguard public health. Appropriate action may be initiated in cases of non compliance,” the letter added.
“States/UTs are also directed to undertake special registration drives in their respective jurisdiction to ensure that all milk producers (who are not members of dairy cooperative society)/milk vendors should have the requisite FSSAI Registration Certificate/License, as applicable,” it said.
Further, the FSSAI said it had already issued a direction on December 16, 2025, to carry out a special enforcement drive for milk and milk products regularly, and had sought an action taken report on the same to be shared with the authority on a fortnightly basis, by the 15th and 30th/31st of each month, without fail.