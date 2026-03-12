FSSAI orders states to register all independent milk producers

NEW DELHI: In the wake of 13 deaths in Andhra Pradesh allegedly linked to adulterated milk, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and Union Territories to carry out special registration drives to ensure that milk producers who are not members of dairy cooperative societies obtain the requisite registration or licence.

In an advisory, Dr Satyen Kumar Panda, Executive Director (CS), FSSAI, said it had come to the authority’s notice that certain milk producers who are not members of dairy cooperative societies, as well as milk vendors, are operating without registering or obtaining a licence to carry out food business activities.

“All milk producers (other than those who are registered members of a dairy cooperative society under the Cooperative Societies Act and supply or sell the entire milk to the Society) and milk vendors are hereby advised to mandatorily register themselves with FSSAI, before commencing or continuing their operations,” the letter issued on March 11 said.

“In view of recent incidents involving suspected adulteration of milk in all States/UTs, strict compliance with registration/licensing requirements shall be ensured,” the letter added.

The advisory was issued after 13 people died after allegedly consuming adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh. As many as seven people, including three infants, remain in critical condition in hospital.

The incident came to light on February 22 after several elderly citizens developed symptoms including anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis.