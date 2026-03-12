IAF chief Marshal AP Singh flies MiG29 UPG sortie from Adampur, reviews western sector readiness

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday flew a 45 minute solo sortie in an upgraded MiG29 UPG fighter aircraft from Adampur Air Force Station, a key base under the Western Air Command, and reviewed operational readiness in the western sector.
IAF officials said the Chief assessed operational preparedness, aircraft serviceability, infrastructure and crew readiness at the strategically located base.
India currently operates around 65 upgraded MiG29 UPG aircraft organised into three squadrons, two based at Adampur in Punjab and one at Jamnagar in Gujarat. These squadrons are primarily tasked with guarding the western airspace along the Pakistan border.
The aircraft flown by the IAF chief is part of the MiG29 UPG upgrade programme undertaken with Russia under a 2008 contract to modernise the existing fleet.
ACM Singh had earlier headed the IAF’s Project Monitoring Team (PMT) in Moscow, which oversaw the upgrade programme.
The upgrade significantly enhanced the fighter’s capabilities. It included the ZhukME pulse Doppler radar, a glass cockpit with multifunction displays, new mission computers, improved electronic warfare suites and in flight refuelling capability. Additional fuel tanks have also extended the aircraft’s combat radius and endurance.
Located about 25 km from Jalandhar, Adampur Air Force Station played a central role in maintaining a strong air defence shield during Operation Sindoor, with two MiG29 squadrons and the S400 long range surface to air missile system positioned there.
The base also drew national attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur following Operation Sindoor, underlining its strategic importance.
Addressing air warriors at the base, the Prime Minister appeared with MiG29 fighters and the S400 visible in the background.
The visit effectively debunked Pakistan’s claims that it had destroyed an S400 system at Adampur.