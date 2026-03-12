IAF chief Marshal AP Singh flies MiG29 UPG sortie from Adampur, reviews western sector readiness

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday flew a 45 minute solo sortie in an upgraded MiG29 UPG fighter aircraft from Adampur Air Force Station, a key base under the Western Air Command, and reviewed operational readiness in the western sector.

IAF officials said the Chief assessed operational preparedness, aircraft serviceability, infrastructure and crew readiness at the strategically located base.

India currently operates around 65 upgraded MiG29 UPG aircraft organised into three squadrons, two based at Adampur in Punjab and one at Jamnagar in Gujarat. These squadrons are primarily tasked with guarding the western airspace along the Pakistan border.

The aircraft flown by the IAF chief is part of the MiG29 UPG upgrade programme undertaken with Russia under a 2008 contract to modernise the existing fleet.