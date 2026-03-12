IAF officer posted for anti-naxal operations dies by suicide at Raipur residence

RAIPUR: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said.

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, was posted in tasks related to anti-Naxal operations. His domestic help found him dead inside his room at his residence in Vidhayak Colony under the Telibandha police station area on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Wing Commander Yadav's son and daughter were sleeping in another room, he said. The officer's wife, who previously served in the IAF, now works in the IT sector in Bengaluru.

The couple had a love marriage in 2014, the official said.

According to preliminary information, the couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and personal issues may have prompted him to end his life, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and further investigation was underway to ascertain the trigger behind the extreme step, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat 8 am-10 pm))