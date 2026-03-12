India records 138 mn kidney diseases; need for national screening programme targeting high-risk populations: Experts

NEW DELHI: As India faces a massive burden of kidney disease, with approximately 138 million cases reported in 2023, there is an urgent need to launch a national screening programme targeting high-risk populations, particularly in rural areas, where access to specialised care is limited, said experts here Thursday on the occasion of World Kidney Day 2026.

Urging Union Health Minister JP Nadda to formally include Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) Guideline, the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN) said the prevalence of CKD has shown an alarming upward trend, surging to over 16%, with projections suggesting it could become a top-five cause of death in India by 2040.

Drawing the minister’s attention to the “silent epidemic affecting the country," the ISN, which has 3,300 members, said the surge in CKD is closely linked to diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, maternal health complications, recurrent acute kidney injury (AKI), and environmental exposures.

According to Dr Shyam Bihari Bansal, Senior Director and Head of Department, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Medicine, “A significant portion of this burden remains undiagnosed until the advanced stages, placing immense pressure on both patients and the healthcare system and leading to catastrophic out-of-pocket expenditures.”

“This becomes even more relevant since with the current availability of therapeutic interventions a substantial proportion of CKD in India arises from preventable or modifiable risk factors,” said Dr Bansal, who is also ISN Secretary.

He alongwith a high-level ISN delegation met Nadda and handed over the memorandum seeking inclusion of CKD in the national programme for NCD and screening high risk individuals.

“While the government of India has made significant strides in managing hypertension and diabetes, we request the ministry to formally integrate CKD as a core component of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS/NP-NCD). This is recommended to shift India's approach from dialysis-centric care to prevention-focused kidney health,” the memorandum said.