Industrial pollution turns three rivers in Jodhpur division into drains, only 5% crops safe: SC panel report

JAIPUR: Three rivers in Jodhpur division have turned into industrial drains due to severe pollution, leaving only about five percent of farmers’ crops safe in the region, according to an investigation report submitted to the Supreme Court.

The findings were presented by the High-Level Ecosystem Oversight Committee constituted by the Supreme Court to examine pollution in the Bandi, Luni and Jojri rivers. Taking serious note of the issue, the court had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and ordered the formation of the committee on November 21, 2025.

Local farmers have long demanded the rehabilitation of the Jojri River and action against pollution in the three major rivers of the Jodhpur division. When the issue remained unresolved, the Supreme Court last year took cognizance and strongly reprimanded the Rajasthan government, describing the situation as a failure of governance.

The court observed that polluted industrial wastewater continues to flow into the rivers despite existing regulations, raising serious concerns about environmental protection and public health.

Acting on the court’s directions, the committee investigated the condition of the rivers and submitted its first status report. The Supreme Court reviewed the 202-page interim report, which details widespread industrial pollution affecting rivers in Jodhpur, Pali and Balotra districts.

According to the report, the Jojri River, an 83 kilometre-long seasonal tributary of the Luni, is continuously receiving dirty and acidic toxic water from industrial units. As a result, agricultural land in several villages of Luni tehsil has turned barren. The contaminated water is affecting nearly two million people in Jodhpur, Pali and Balotra.