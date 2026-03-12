Jharkhand HC orders CBI probe into FIR against ED officials

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into an FIR lodged by a drinking water scam accused, Santosh Kumar, against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi had earlier reserved the order, which was delivered on Wednesday.

This decision is considered to be a major blow to the Jharkhand government and the Ranchi Police.

The ED had filed a petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against its officials at the Airport Police Station and launch a CBI investigation for an impartial probe.

The court, while declining to quash the FIR lodged against the officers, concluded that the circumstances surrounding the case demanded an independent investigation by a central agency to ensure fairness and maintain public confidence in the justice system.

The court also observed that the matter has arisen in the backdrop of sensitive corruption and money-laundering investigations being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in Jharkhand.

The court observed that when two investigative agencies appear to be in conflict, and allegations are made against officers of a central enforcement body, the credibility of the investigation becomes a critical concern. In such circumstances, the court said, entrusting the probe to an independent agency becomes necessary to remove doubts regarding bias or influence.

However, considering the circumstances of the case, the Court deemed it appropriate to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"Jharkhand police has acted in haste as discussed herein above, which prima facie suggests that on the instruction of the high-ups, the police has acted so. The investigation is required to be done fairly. The said allegation is made against the Central Government Agency ... In that view of the matter, the Court finds that there is an exceptional circumstance to hand-over the matter to the CBI,” stated the court order.