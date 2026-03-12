LeT commander killed in gunfight at LoC in Rajouri

SRI NAGAR: The militant killed by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday has been identified as a top Lashkar commander of the launchpad module. His killing is being described as a major setback for Lashkar and militancy in the Jammu region.

On Tuesday, the Army foiled an infiltration bid by two militants along the LoC in the Jhangar area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri by killing one of the infiltrators while another escaped back.

Sources said based on the documents recovered from the slain militant and intelligence inputs, the deceased has been identified as Hamza Yousaf, a resident of PoK. “He was carrying a Pakistani identity card,” they said.

According to sources, a large cache of arms and ammunition, two pistols with four magazines, three hand grenades, one mobile set, two SIM cards and some Pakistani currency, was recovered.