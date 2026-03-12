LPG shortage may boost instant tea demand in India, say experts

GUWAHATI: The ongoing unrest in West Asia has cast uncertainty over trade, but a tea buyers’ body in Assam has said it could boost demand for the instant beverage segment, including tea bags.

Assam’s orthodox tea is in high demand in West Asian countries, including Iran, which is fighting a war against Israel and the United States. An estimated 41% of India’s total tea consignments are shipped abroad through the Strait of Hormuz.

“A potential shortage of LPG in parts of India could create an unexpected opportunity for the country’s instant beverage segment, with industry observers expecting a rise in demand for instant tea products,” the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association said.

India consumes more than one billion cups of tea every day, making it one of the largest tea-consuming nations in the world. However, any disruption in cooking fuel, especially LPG, can quickly influence how tea is prepared across homes, offices and commercial establishments.

Industry observers note that even a small change in preparation methods can significantly increase demand for instant tea and tea premix products, a segment that currently accounts for only a small share of India’s overall tea market.