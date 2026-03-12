Lucknow Diary | Woman conquers death; all credits to a pothole

Potholes that account for several fatal road accidents turned into a lifesaver for a ‘brain dead’ woman in Uttar Pradesh. On February 24, the woman’s husband was taking her back home for her last rites after the doctors had given up hopes. However, when the ambulance carrying Vineeta Shukla reached the Bareilly-Haridwar NH-74, it hit a pothole, causing a severe jolt.
The otherwise insignificant development proved to be a big miracle for the family as she revived after the shock. Vineeta had been declared brain-dead after fainting, on February 22. Her husband, overwhelmed by the miracle, called home to cancel all funeral arrangements.
UP BJP to toe Gujarat restructuring model
The BJP may pull a cue out of its Gujarat unit playbook to affect a major organisational overhaul in UP in the run-up to the high-stake Assembly elections due early next year.
The party think tank is of the view that office-bearers who have been holding organisational positions for two or more consecutive terms of three years may be replaced. A host of state leaders have been holding one or the other positions in the organisation for more than a decade. Likewise, office-bearers who are members of either house of the state legislature, mayors and chairpersons of any boards or council or corporation are likely to be shifted from the seat.
Late-night scrolling may expand waistline
Late-night scrolling may be doing more than just leaving one sleep deficient — it could be quietly expanding the waistline. A recent study, conducted jointly by the faculty from the Zoology and Biochemistry departments of Allahabad University and their counterparts at MLN Medical College, suggests that excessive cellphone use after 11 pm is linked to a significant rise in obesity among women.
The study claims that women who are active on phones late at night show up to a 15% increase in obesity. The research, conducted on a random sample of 35 women, indicates that this habit may also contribute to PCOS.
Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com