Lucknow Diary | Woman conquers death; all credits to a pothole

Potholes that account for several fatal road accidents turned into a lifesaver for a ‘brain dead’ woman in Uttar Pradesh. On February 24, the woman’s husband was taking her back home for her last rites after the doctors had given up hopes. However, when the ambulance carrying Vineeta Shukla reached the Bareilly-Haridwar NH-74, it hit a pothole, causing a severe jolt.

The otherwise insignificant development proved to be a big miracle for the family as she revived after the shock. Vineeta had been declared brain-dead after fainting, on February 22. Her husband, overwhelmed by the miracle, called home to cancel all funeral arrangements.

UP BJP to toe Gujarat restructuring model

The BJP may pull a cue out of its Gujarat unit playbook to affect a major organisational overhaul in UP in the run-up to the high-stake Assembly elections due early next year.

The party think tank is of the view that office-bearers who have been holding organisational positions for two or more consecutive terms of three years may be replaced. A host of state leaders have been holding one or the other positions in the organisation for more than a decade. Likewise, office-bearers who are members of either house of the state legislature, mayors and chairpersons of any boards or council or corporation are likely to be shifted from the seat.