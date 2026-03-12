Manipur: 21 Naga abductees held captive by Kuki groups released

GUWAHATI: Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga individuals, held captive by Kuki groups in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, were released late at night on Wednesday.

The abductees, including women, were intercepted at Shangkai village, falling under the Litan police station on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, when they were travelling to Imphal from Ukhrul in some vehicles on Wednesday.

Official sources said the persons were handed over to the Army by their captors. The Army subsequently secured their safe travel to Ukhrul.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had on Wednesday appealed for the safe and unconditional release of the persons at the earliest.

He had assured their families and the public that the government was treating the matter seriously and would take all necessary steps to book those involved.