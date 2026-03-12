MP woman throws four daughters into well; dies by suicide in Sagar

BHOPAL: In a chilling incident, a 28-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly killing her four daughters aged between five months and seven years in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region on Thursday.

The incident came just a day after another tragic case in Khargone district of the Nimar (southwestern MP) region, where a young woman allegedly threw her two sons aged two and four years into a well and later jumped in with her 15-day-old child.

While the woman reportedly managed to climb out of the well with the help of a rope ladder already present there, the three minors, including the 15-day-old infant, drowned to death. A primary probe suggested that the woman in Khargone district was experiencing postpartum depression, making it difficult for her to cope with the responsibility of caring for three children.

The latest incident occurred in Khamaria village under the Kesli police station area of Sagar district on Thursday, where the four sisters aged between five months and seven years were found dead inside a village well.

Their mother, Savita Lodhi (28), was later found hanging inside the house, prima facie suggesting that she died by suicide.

According to Sagar district police superintendent Vikas Kumar Sahwal, a primary probe suggests that the woman died by suicide after throwing her four daughters into the well. However, the reasons that triggered the extreme step are yet to be ascertained.

Importantly, Savita’s husband Chandrabhan Lodhi is a migrant labourer who had been working in Gujarat for the past one-and-a-half years and is on his way back to Sagar after being informed about the incident.

Savita lived with her father-in-law and four daughters in the village.

Police are also probing the possibility that relations between Savita and her husband may have been strained due to the birth of four daughters, while examining all other possible angles.