Nine-year-old girl dies after falling through broken floor of moving school bus in Agra

LUCKNOW: A nine-year-old student died after slipping down on the road through the broken floor of the moving school bus in Agra on Wednesday.
The wheel of the moving bus ran over the kid after she fell. When other children raised an alarm, the driver stopped the vehicle.
The girl was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.
The victim, identified as Naina, was a Class 1 student. The accident occurred near Biharipura under the Etmadpur police station area.
According to the family sources of the victim, the school bus was in a dilapidated condition. Instead of proper seats, children were made to sit on wooden planks placed over broken sections of the floor of the bus. It is alleged that the driver did not slow down at a speed breaker.
The bus crossed it with a strong jolt, causing one of the planks to slip.
Naina lost her balance and fell from the moving bus, after which the bus wheel ran over her.
Naina, daughter of Brahmajeet from Nagla Lale village, studied at RBS School in Bhagupur. Her elder sister, Pari, a Class 5 student, also studied in the same school.
Family members said the two sisters left for school together and were returning home around 3 pm by bus when the incident took place.
Naina’s father, Brahmajeet, alleged that the school management did not immediately inform the family about the incident. He said that when he contacted the school, he was told that the child had met with an accident and had been admitted to Goyal Hospital.
By the time he reached the hospital, our daughter had already died, said the distraught father.
The news of Naina’s death left the family devastated. Her grandmother, Pancho Devi, and mother Sonam fainted in the hospital while crying.
Meanwhile, Etmadpur Station House Officer Alok Kumar said police received information about the girl's death. “The family has filed a complaint. The body has been sent for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered in the case and further action is underway,” he said.