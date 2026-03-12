Nine-year-old girl dies after falling through broken floor of moving school bus in Agra

LUCKNOW: A nine-year-old student died after slipping down on the road through the broken floor of the moving school bus in Agra on Wednesday.

The wheel of the moving bus ran over the kid after she fell. When other children raised an alarm, the driver stopped the vehicle.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The victim, identified as Naina, was a Class 1 student. The accident occurred near Biharipura under the Etmadpur police station area.

According to the family sources of the victim, the school bus was in a dilapidated condition. Instead of proper seats, children were made to sit on wooden planks placed over broken sections of the floor of the bus. It is alleged that the driver did not slow down at a speed breaker.

The bus crossed it with a strong jolt, causing one of the planks to slip.

Naina lost her balance and fell from the moving bus, after which the bus wheel ran over her.