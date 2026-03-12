Political leaders condemn attack on ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah; demand thorough probe

Political parties and leaders across the country have strongly condemned the attack on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah. A man opened fire from a close range at Farooq Abdullah in Jammu while he was attending a wedding on Wednesday night.

National Conference leaders on Thursday demanded a thorough probe to ascertain how the assailant managed to get so close to the former chief minister, a Z+ security protectee.

They also demanded that the administration enhance Abdullah's security cover and conduct a comprehensive review of security protocols. Under the central protection list, the VIP security cover begins from the highest level of Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, followed by Z, Y, Y-plus and X.

The accused, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, was arrested and told police that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for the past 20 years.

Police are examining Jamwal's background, including his personal, social and possible organisational links, to ascertain the motive behind the firing incident.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress, which strongly condemned the attack, said "those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable".

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra termed the incident shocking and said it raised serious concerns about the prevailing security situation in the region.

"Strongly condemn the shocking firing incident on former CM Farooq Abdullah and other senior leaders. Such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the prevailing security scenario in the region," Karra said in a post on X.

All India Congress general secretary and Congress Legislative Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir also condemned the incident, describing such occurrences at public places as unfortunate.