Punjab government reports creation of 5.44 lakh jobs as Mohali Summit kicks off

CHANDIGARH: In the last four years, the Punjab Government has attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 1,55,000 crore since March 2022, creating employment opportunities for over 5,44,000 youth. This comes as the three-day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 begins on Thursday, with participation from the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.

Punjab Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion, Power, and Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora announced that the summit will be held from 13 to 15 March at Plaksha University in SAS Nagar (Mohali), positioning Punjab as a major destination for investment and innovation.

Speaking to the media, Arora said the summit will bring together investors, industry leaders, and policymakers from India and across the world to explore the state’s vast economic opportunities. “The summit will serve as a major platform to showcase Punjab’s investment potential to both domestic and international investors. With 89 sessions planned, it will be one of the most extensive investment events ever organized in Punjab,” he said.

“There will be country-focused sessions for the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea, along with a dedicated MSME session. Special discussions will also highlight Mohali’s emerging role as an IT hub, Artificial Intelligence, and various industrial sectors, alongside meetings of sectoral industry committees.”

He further stated, “An industrial exhibition will also be organized during the summit, showcasing products and innovations from Punjab’s industries, highlighting the state’s manufacturing strength and entrepreneurial spirit. Delegates and investors from across the globe are arriving to participate in the summit. While some participants from the Middle East could not travel due to flight disruptions, the majority of international investors are expected to attend.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted that the state is witnessing a decisive turnaround in its industrial fortunes, with global investors returning after years of extortion and arm-twisting that had driven industry away before 2022.