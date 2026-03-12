Respect our martyrs: SC to man pleading against war memorial

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday told a petitioner to respect those who died in the line of duty as it refused to entertain a plea concerning a war memorial in Dehradun.

"You have problem with construction of a war memorial?" a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The apex court was hearing a plea challenging a January order of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The high court had dismissed a petition which alleged that the land, over which the war memorial 'Sainya Dham' in Dehradun district was to be constructed, was forest land and as such should not be allowed for construction purposes.

"For those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, at least have some respect," the CJI said.

The bench observed that the petition should have been dismissed by the high court with exemplary costs.

"We will issue show cause notice to him (petitioner). Let him come and explain and we will hold an inquiry as to on whose instance he is filing this petition," the CJI said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner claimed that even the war memorial was not being properly constructed there.

"These are all mischievously designed writ petitions," the bench observed, while asking the counsel how much cost should be imposed on the petitioner.

The bench said it would dismiss the petition with a cost of Rs 1 lakh.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the petition, which the bench allowed.