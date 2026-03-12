SC pulls up CBI on builder-bank nexus

NEW DELHI: Pulling up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over its investigation into the alleged “unholy nexus” between banks and developers to dupe homebuyers in Delhi NCR and other parts of the country, the Supreme Court said that prolonging the probe would lead to more agony for flat buyers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took exception to the CBI’s statement that some cases in which homebuyers were allegedly defrauded under the subvention scheme could be transferred to state agencies for investigation.

The top court bench, however, refused to transfer the cases to state agencies and asked the CBI to probe all matters and convert preliminary enquiries into regular cases.

“This court cannot wait for an indefinite period for the conclusion of the investigation,” the bench said. It added that “delay or prolonging of the investigation will only lead to more agony for the homebuyers who have already been harassed by the builders and developers, apparently in collusion and connivance with financial institutions and banks.”

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by more than 1,200 homebuyers. The lead petition was filed by Himanshu Singh through advocate Akshay Srivastava.

The petitioners had booked flats under subvention plans in various housing projects in the NCR region, particularly in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram. They alleged that banks were forcing them to pay instalments despite not receiving possession of their flats. The bench had earlier ordered a CBI probe into the alleged “unholy nexus” between banks and builders to dupe homebuyers through subvention schemes. Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned loan amount directly to the accounts of builders.