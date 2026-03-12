Signatures taken as Opposition to submit notice seeking impeachment of CEC

NEW DELHI: The Opposition is set to submit a notice seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as signatures have been collected from MPs of both Houses of Parliament, said sources.

According to a senior Opposition member, they have finished collecting signatures and the notice will be submitted either on Thursday or Friday in both Houses.

Around 120 MPs have so far signed the notice to be submitted to the Lok Sabha, and 60 MPs have signed the notice to be submitted in the Upper House.

According to rules, at least 100 MPs must sign a notice seeking the removal of the CEC in the Lok Sabha, and the required strength in the Rajya Sabha is 50. The notice has been signed by members from all INDIA bloc parties, said the leader. This is the first time a notice has been given seeking the removal of the CEC.