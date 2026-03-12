‘Wanted to kill him for 20 years,’ says Farooq Abdullah’s attacker after failed assassination attempt

SRINAGAR: The attacker, who made a failed assassination attempt on the life of ruling National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at a marriage function in Jammu, has told police during investigation that he wanted to kill Abdullah from last 20 years.

The attacker, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal of Purani Mandi in Jammu, opened fire at Farooq Abdullah from point-blank range while he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, the Chief Minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and other NC leaders, was leaving the wedding function of a party leader’s son at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu, on Wednesday evening.

NC MLA Aijaz Jan, who accompanied Abdullah, said when they were leaving the place after attending the marriage, a person ran from behind, pulled out a pistol and placed it on Abdullah’s neck before firing a shot.

“He kept his pistol on Abdullah’s neck and when he fired, it was deflected by timely intervention of Abdullah’s security guards”.

The attacker was overpowered by Abdullah’s security guards and others present at the spot and his pistol was snatched. He was later taken into custody by the police.

“I have wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for 20 years. Today I got the opportunity but he did not die. He survived,” the attacker told police during questioning. A video of the interrogation has since gone viral.

On being asked why he wanted to kill him, he said, “I had my own purpose”.

On the pistol used in the attack, Jamwal said it was his personal pistol.“My cousin’s son was getting married. Shatru Ji Singh’s son was getting married. I was also invited,” he said.