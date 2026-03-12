‘Wanted to kill him for 20 years,’ says Farooq Abdullah’s attacker after failed assassination attempt

SRINAGAR: The attacker, who made a failed assassination attempt on the life of ruling National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at a marriage function in Jammu, has told police during investigation that he wanted to kill Abdullah from last 20 years.
The attacker, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal of Purani Mandi in Jammu, opened fire at Farooq Abdullah from point-blank range while he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, the Chief Minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and other NC leaders, was leaving the wedding function of a party leader’s son at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu, on Wednesday evening.
NC MLA Aijaz Jan, who accompanied Abdullah, said when they were leaving the place after attending the marriage, a person ran from behind, pulled out a pistol and placed it on Abdullah’s neck before firing a shot.
“He kept his pistol on Abdullah’s neck and when he fired, it was deflected by timely intervention of Abdullah’s security guards”.
The attacker was overpowered by Abdullah’s security guards and others present at the spot and his pistol was snatched. He was later taken into custody by the police.
“I have wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for 20 years. Today I got the opportunity but he did not die. He survived,” the attacker told police during questioning. A video of the interrogation has since gone viral.
On being asked why he wanted to kill him, he said, “I had my own purpose”.
On the pistol used in the attack, Jamwal said it was his personal pistol.“My cousin’s son was getting married. Shatru Ji Singh’s son was getting married. I was also invited,” he said.
Police have launched an investigation into the antecedents of Jamwal and are also trying to ascertain the motive behind his failed assassination attempt on Abdullah.
Police are examining his background including his personal, social and possible organisational links to ascertain the motive behind the assassination attempt.
The Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary termed the assassination attempt on Abdullah as a security lapse.
“There was nobody from the local police and it was a big security lapse. At a function attended by a three-time former J&K chief minister, the serving deputy chief minister and the CM’s advisor, a person managed to enter with a pistol—you can imagine the kind of security that was in place,” he said.
Abdullah’s son and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also questioned how the attacker got so close to his father, who is having Z+ security and protected by NSG commandos.
“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM,” Omar posted on X.
The assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah has evoked strong condemnation from all political leaders.
“Shocked to hear about the grave attack on Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab. Relieved to know that he’s safe and doing well. Hope police gets to the bottom of this very perturbing security lapse,” PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti posted on X.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Farooq also condemned the assassination attempt on Abdullah.
“News about the attempt on Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib's life at a function in Jammu is concerning and condemnable. Relieved to know that he escaped unhurt. That someone with a loaded weapon got so close and fired at him, needs to be thoroughly probed,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
J&K Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra also strongly condemned the attack.
“Strongly condemn the shocking firing incident on former CM Farooq Abdullah & other senior leaders. Such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the prevailing security scenario in the region,” Karra posted on X.
He said the increasing criminalisation and lawlessness cannot be ignored.
“Those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable. The people deserve safety, stability, and a secure environment, and it is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” Karra added.
BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi while condemning the attack said violence has no place in a democratic society and political differences must always be addressed through dialogue and constitutional means.
“The BJP firmly opposes such acts and does not support any activities that threaten peace and democratic functioning,” he said.
The BJP has called for a thorough and transparent probe into the incident so that the circumstances surrounding the attack can be properly examined and those responsible are brought to justice.