BJP firms up strategy for Bengal, Kerala polls

NEW DELHI: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP on Thursday deliberated on the strategy and selection of candidates for assembly elections in the opposition-ruled West Bengal and Kerala. The meeting, held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president Nitin Nabin, among others.

According to BJP sources, the meeting reportedly finalised candidates for 140–145 seats for the Bengal polls. The discussions included constituency-wise reviews, feedback from state leaders and organisational inputs collected over several months. “We have a solid people-centric strategy for Bengal and Kerala, as the people want a change. We fight elections in any state for the people and their development,” said a senior member of CEC.

The CEC discussed 155–160 seats in Bengal, and around 100 seats in Kerala were reportedly discussed. The candidates finalised for 145–150 seats in Bengal are expected to be announced soon after the Election Commission declares the poll schedule, likely after March 16–17.